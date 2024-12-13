Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Europe after suffering injury in fall

Luxembourg - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recently hospitalized after she sustained an "injury" from a fall during an official engagement in Europe.

On Friday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after she tripped and fell while attending an event in Luxembourg. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

A source told AP News that Pelosi (84) tripped and fell while attending an event with some of her congressional colleagues in Luxembourg on Friday.

Pelosi recently traveled to Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, which took place during World War II.

In a statement, Pelosi's spokesperson, Ian Krager, said she is "currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals" but will be unable to attend the remaining events for the trip.

Pelosi served as House Speaker for two terms – from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

She lost her role when Republicans regained control of the House in 2022 but has remained a prominent player in the party. She also managed to win re-election to her seat representing California's 12th District last month, marking her 20th term in the role.