Nancy Pelosi reveals the Democrat she thinks will run for president in 2028

Washington DC - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently revealed which high-profile Democrat she believed would lead the party in the next presidential race.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently said former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will run for president in 2028, though he says he's still undecided. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent story published on Friday by The Free Press, Rahm Emanuel – the former mayor of Chicago and chief of staff to former President Barack Obama – gave a cryptic answer when asked if he is considering a presidential bid.

"Before I make a decision, I want to know that I have an answer to what I think ails our country, ails our politics, and ails the party - and they may all be the same answer," he said.

But when the outlet asked Pelosi for her thoughts, she was much more straightforward, stating, "I think he's going to run."

Conversation around who will lead the party in the next election comes after former Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Republican Donald Trump last November, leaving the party with the lowest approval ratings seen in decades.

The party has also been divided on its future, as young and progressive candidates, such as New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have seen a rapid rise in popularity, while Pelosi and other older, establishment Democrats have pushed back in an attempt to keep the party more centrist.