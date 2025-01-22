New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils budget with funding for police, reparations, and more

Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday unveiled her proposed executive budget for the 2026 fiscal year, calling for investments in policing, green energy, and more.

"A budget is more than just numbers on a page – it tells the story of who we are, what we value, and what we’re fighting for. And let me be clear: your family is my fight," Hochul said.



"This year’s budget will put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and make our streets and subways safer."

The proposed budget shows that Hochul apparently values the police, as she allocates $77 million to deploy two NYPD officers on every New York City subway train between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM for six months. New York City is expected to match that sum.

Hochul's plan also calls for a middle-class tax cut, inflation refund, and expanded child tax credit to partially alleviate the economic strain many New Yorkers are experiencing.

On top of that, the budget sets aside $1 billion over five years to support housing construction in New York City as well as $1 billion to accelerate the green energy transition and $370 million for gun violence prevention.

Many of the spending proposals reflect the policies Hochul outlined last week in her 2025 agenda.