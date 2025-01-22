New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils budget with funding for police, reparations, and more
Albany, New York - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday unveiled her proposed executive budget for the 2026 fiscal year, calling for investments in policing, green energy, and more.
"A budget is more than just numbers on a page – it tells the story of who we are, what we value, and what we’re fighting for. And let me be clear: your family is my fight," Hochul said.
"This year’s budget will put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and make our streets and subways safer."
The proposed budget shows that Hochul apparently values the police, as she allocates $77 million to deploy two NYPD officers on every New York City subway train between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM for six months. New York City is expected to match that sum.
Hochul's plan also calls for a middle-class tax cut, inflation refund, and expanded child tax credit to partially alleviate the economic strain many New Yorkers are experiencing.
On top of that, the budget sets aside $1 billion over five years to support housing construction in New York City as well as $1 billion to accelerate the green energy transition and $370 million for gun violence prevention.
Many of the spending proposals reflect the policies Hochul outlined last week in her 2025 agenda.
Potential extension for New York reparations commission
The proposed budget also indicates a possible extension of the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies.
The nine-member body, which held its first official meeting in July 2024, is tasked with documenting and developing a policy blueprint to address the state's legacy of enslavement and discrimination and the ongoing harms to Black New Yorkers.
According to legislation Hochul signed in December 2023, the commission was due to submit its final report and recommendations within one year of its official inauguration. Now, it appears members could be granted more time to complete their work.
"The State is providing $5 million in funding to the Commission to continue its work in Fiscal Year 2026," Hochul's budget plan states.
The amount matches the sum allocated in the enacted budget for the 2025 fiscal year.
