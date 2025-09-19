New York lawmakers among dozens arrested during protest at ICE facility

New York, New York - A number of lawmakers , immigration advocates, and community leaders were recently arrested for blocking Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from accessing a federal building in New York City.

New York public advocate Jumaane Williams was among dozens of protestors arrested on Thursday. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Thursday, dozens of protesters performed a direct action sit-in at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, blocking access to an underground garage used to transport arrested undocumented individuals.

City Comptroller Brad Lander shared an X post, saying the group was there to "demand access to the 10th floor," which holds a federal intake facility, and "block ICE vans from leaving."

NYPD officers arrived and ordered the protesters to disperse. After the group refused, officers began arresting many of the protesters inside and outside the building.

According to The Guardian, Lander was among those arrested outside the facility, along with public advocate Jumaane Williams, who was the first to be detained, city council members Tiffany Cabán and Sandy Nurse, and state assembly member Phara Souffrant Forrest.

Inside, more lawmakers were taken into custody, including state senators Jabari Brisport, Gustavo Rivera, and Julia Salazar, and state representatives Robert Carroll, Emily Gallagher, Jessica González-Rojas, Marcela Mitaynes, Steven Raga, Tony Simone, and Claire Valdez.

The protest comes as President Donald Trump wages a controversial immigration agenda, which has allowed ICE officers to patrol cities across the nation to make deportation arrests.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled that ICE must improve conditions at the facility after detained people reported horrific treatment at 26 Federal Plaza.