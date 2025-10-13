Newsom signs first US law requiring AI chatbot safety measures after teen suicides

San Francisco, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed into law a first-of-its-kind law regulating artificial intelligence chatbots, defying a push from the White House to leave such technology unchecked.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the first US law aimed at regulating artificial intelligence chatbots. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"We've seen some truly horrific and tragic examples of young people harmed by unregulated tech, and we won't stand by while companies continue without necessary limits and accountability," Newson said after signing the bill into law.

The landmark law requires chatbot operators to implement "critical" safeguards regarding interactions with AI chatbots and provides an avenue for people to file lawsuits if failures to do so lead to tragedies, according to state senator Steve Padilla, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

The law comes after revelations of suicides involving teens who used chatbots prior to taking their lives.

"The Tech Industry is incentivized to capture young people's attention and hold it at the expense of their real world relationships," Padilla said prior to the bill being voted on in the state senate.

Padilla referred to recent teen suicides, including that of the 14-year-old son of Florida mother Megan Garcia.

Megan Garcia's son, Sewell, had fallen in love with a Game of Thrones-inspired chatbot on Character.AI, a platform that allows users – many of them young people – to interact with beloved characters as friends or lovers.

When Sewell struggled with suicidal thoughts, the chatbot urged him to "come home."

Seconds later, Sewell shot himself with his father's handgun, according to the lawsuit Garcia filed against Character.AI.