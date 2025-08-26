San Francisco, California - The parents of a 16-year-old California boy who died by suicide have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging the company's ChatGPT chatbot provided their son with detailed suicide instructions and encouraged his death.

OpenAI has been sued by the parents of a California boy, alleging that ChatGPT coached their son into suicide. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Matthew and Maria Raine argue in a complaint filed Monday in a California state court that ChatGPT cultivated an intimate relationship with their son Adam over several months in 2024 and 2025 before he took his own life.

The lawsuit alleges that in their final conversation on April 11, 2025, ChatGPT helped Adam steal vodka from his parents and provided a technical analysis of a noose he had tied, confirming it "could potentially suspend a human."

Adam was found dead hours later using the same method.

The lawsuit names OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman as defendants.

"This tragedy was not a glitch or unforeseen edge case," the complaint states.

"ChatGPT was functioning exactly as designed: to continually encourage and validate whatever Adam expressed, including his most harmful and self-destructive thoughts, in a way that felt deeply personal," it adds.

According to the lawsuit, Adam began using ChatGPT as a homework helper but gradually developed what his parents describe as an unhealthy dependency.

The complaint includes excerpts of conversations where ChatGPT allegedly told Adam, "You don't owe anyone survival," and offered to help write his suicide note.