Nikki Haley sounds off on states' right to secede in resurfaced video
Columbia, South Carolina - After announcing her 2024 campaign for president, Republican politician Nikki Haley has come under fire for previous comments suggesting states could secede from the US.
A video clip from 2010, shared on Twitter by Patriot Takes, shows the former South Carolina governor weighing in on the question of secession.
When asked whether states have the right to secede, Haley responds, "I think that they do. I mean, the Constitution says that."
She then clarified that she doesn't think leaving the US would be the right move for South Carolina.
"I believe that… faith is being lost in Congress," she says in the clip. "And as that happens, they’re gonna look at our governors for good conservative policy."
"I’m not just going to say no to Washington. I’m going to make sure we have solutions as to how we can keep them out and keep the states in control. When we do that, not only will it be me as the governor, I think it will be several states and governors that go and take our states back and keep Washington out of the way," she continues.
"So I’m one of those that’s an optimist by nature that doesn’t think it’s going to get to [secession] because I will fight as long as I need to to prove why DC needs to stay out of it."
Nikki Haley's secession claims come under the spotlight
Experts were quick to fact-check Haley's claims in the resurfaced video.
Georgia State University law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis tweeted, "No, @NikkiHaley, the Constitution does not provide a right for secession. See, Texas v. White, 74 U.S. (7 Wall.) 700 (1869). See also, The Civil War."
In that Texas v. White case, the Supreme Court ruled that states who become part of the US are joining "an indissoluble relation … as perpetual, and as indissoluble as the union between the original states. There [is] no place for reconsideration, or revocation, except through revolution, or through consent of the states."
The decision was reached nine years after South Carolina became the first of 11 states to secede over the desire to maintain a system of enslavement, resulting in the American Civil War.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP