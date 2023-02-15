Nikki Haley sounds off on states' right to secede in resurfaced video

Columbia, South Carolina - After announcing her 2024 campaign for president, Republican politician Nikki Haley has come under fire for previous comments suggesting states could secede from the US.

Nikki Haley announced on February 14, 2023, she is running for president in 2024, challenging fellow Republican contender Donald Trump. © JIM WATSON / AFP

A video clip from 2010, shared on Twitter by Patriot Takes, shows the former South Carolina governor weighing in on the question of secession.

When asked whether states have the right to secede, Haley responds, "I think that they do. I mean, the Constitution says that."

She then clarified that she doesn't think leaving the US would be the right move for South Carolina.

"I believe that… faith is being lost in Congress," she says in the clip. "And as that happens, they’re gonna look at our governors for good conservative policy."

"I’m not just going to say no to Washington. I’m going to make sure we have solutions as to how we can keep them out and keep the states in control. When we do that, not only will it be me as the governor, I think it will be several states and governors that go and take our states back and keep Washington out of the way," she continues.

"So I’m one of those that’s an optimist by nature that doesn’t think it’s going to get to [secession] because I will fight as long as I need to to prove why DC needs to stay out of it."