Nikki Haley plans to take on Donald Trump with 2024 presidential campaign

Columbia, South Carolina - Republican politician Nikki Haley announced that she is running for president in 2024.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley officially announced her candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The former South Carolina governor shared the news in a video via Twitter on Tuesday and outlined the issues that concern her most.

"Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections," she stated. "That has to change."

Haley began the clip by sharing how she was born and raised in the state by her Indian immigrant parents, an experience she describes as "not black, not white ... I was different."

Haley continued by hitting back against "woke" culture and the "socialist left," an issue that has been heavily guiding the party in recent months.

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad," she explained. "They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil."

"Nothing could be further from the truth," she added.

She went on to describe current President Joe Biden's record as "abysmal," claiming that "the Washington establishment has failed us."

Haley believes she is part of a "new generation of leaders" that will bring focus to fiscal responsibility, border security, and the strengthening of "our country, our pride, and our purpose."