Pentagon chief visits Guantanamo as US pushes to deport migrants

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday visited Guantanamo Bay, the US military base in Cuba known for holding suspected militants that President Donald Trump 's administration is now using to detain undocumented migrants .

On Tuesday, Pete Hegseth (r.) visited Guantanamo Bay, the US military base in Cuba that the Trump administration is now using to detain undocumented migrants. © Handout / DoD / AFP

Trump unveiled a surprise plan last month to hold up to 30,000 migrants at the base – a facility synonymous with abuses against terror suspects detained there after the September 11, 2001 attacks – as part of his sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigration.

"Arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay on the front lines of the war against America's southern border," Hegseth wrote in a post on X that included a video of him saluting and shaking hands with troops at the base in southeastern Cuba, where he once served as a military officer.

"The protection of the United States' sovereign territory is (the Defense Department's) mission, and we've moved swiftly to implement the Commander-in-Chief's E.O.'s on border security," he said, referring to executive orders.

Hegseth had previously written that he would tour base facilities during the visit and "receive briefings on operations supporting illegal immigrant deportations."

A Pentagon announcement on Hegseth's trip said it "underscores the department's commitment to ensuring the security and operational effectiveness" of the base and "provides an opportunity to engage with the dedicated service members and personnel who play a vital role in the base's mission."

The US began flying migrants to Guantanamo earlier this month, more than 170 of whom were repatriated to Venezuela last week.