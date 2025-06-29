Senate opens tense debate on Trump's divisive "Big, Beautiful" spending bill

Washington DC - Senators debated into the early hours of Sunday Donald Trump 's "big, beautiful" spending bill, a hugely divisive proposal that would deliver key parts of the president's domestic agenda while making massive cuts to social welfare programs.

Trump is hoping to seal his legacy with the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which would extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion and beef up law enforcement presence at the border.

But Republicans eyeing 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over the package, which would strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to the country's debt.

The Senate formally opened debate on the bill late Saturday, after Republican holdouts delayed what should have been a procedural vote – drawing Trump's ire on social media.

Senators narrowly passed the motion to begin debate, 51-49, hours after the vote was first called, with Vice President JD Vance joining negotiations with holdouts from his own party.

Ultimately, two Republican senators joined 47 Democrats in voting "nay" on opening debate.

Trump has pushed his party to get the bill passed and on his desk for him to sign into law by July 4.

"Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after the vote to begin debate.

"Republicans must remember that they are fighting against a very evil, corrupt and, in many ways, incompetent (Policywise!) group of people, who would rather see our Country 'go down in flames' than do the right thing," he said in an earlier post.

Democrats are bitterly opposed to the legislation and Trump's agenda, and have vowed to hold up the debate. They began by insisting that the entirety of the bill be read aloud to the chamber before the debate commences.