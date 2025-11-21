Hegseth meets with Nigeria's national security advisor as Trump threatens military action

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigerian National Security Advisor Nuhu Ribadu, urging Africa's most populous nation to take steps to curb alleged violence against Christians, the Pentagon said Friday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria's national security advisor to urge the African nation to take steps to curb alleged violence against Christians. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hegseth called on Nigeria to "take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, adding that Washington wants to work with Abuja "to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States."

The Thursday meeting between Hegseth and Ribadu at the Pentagon came after President Donald Trump said Christianity was "facing an existential threat" in the west African nation, warning that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and "it will be fast, vicious, and sweet."

Nigeria, home to 230 million inhabitants, is divided roughly equally between a predominantly Christian south and a Muslim-majority north.

It is the scene of numerous conflicts, including jihadist insurgencies, which kill both Christians and Muslims, often indiscriminately.

Clashes are also frequent between mostly Muslim herders and mainly Christian farmers over land and resources, particularly water, giving the conflict an air of religious tensions.