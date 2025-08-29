Pete Hegseth orders painting of confederate general with slave to be reinstalled at military academy

West Point, New York - Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly working on having a painting of a Confederate general and his slave reinstalled at West Point Military Academy.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly ordered a painting of Confederate general Robert E. Lee to be reinstalled at a military academy in New York. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, Hegseth is seeking to bring back the giant painting featuring Robert E. Lee on a horse donning his confederate uniform while being guided by a slave he owned.

The painting was taken down in 2022 after Congress passed a law in 2020 to remove names and symbols representing the Confederacy from federal and military institutions across the country.

Lee served as superintendent at the school from 1852 to 1855, but in 1861, after 30 years of military service, he resigned from the US Army to fight alongside the Confederacy during the Civil War.



After the Confederacy was defeated by the army, the painting of Lee was hung in the academy's library in 1952 – at the height of segregation and Jim Crow laws – to celebrate the anniversary of his stint as superintendent and revamp his public image.

While the US largely has sought to eliminate positive portrayals of the Confederacy – as the rebel army was inherently a treasonous attempt to overthrow the government – some on the far-right are seeking to revive its legacy.