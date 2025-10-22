Pete Hegseth plays out Top Gun fantasy in military stunt: "I took a ride into the danger zone!"

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (l.) channeled Tom Cruise's character in Top Gun while visiting a military base in Nevada. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hegseth wandered around Nevada's Naval Air Station Fallon in full Top Gun attire alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.

At one point, Hegseth and Caine took a ride in an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, the same plane that was featured in 2022's blockbuster action movie Top Gun: Maverick.

"The Chairman and I took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon," Hegseth posted on X alongside a selection of dramatic snaps. "Incredible Americans."

A video released by the Department of Defense, which now calls itself the Department of War, shows Hegseth wearing the full dramatic uniform of a fighter pilot, complete with a helmet and mask.

Hegseth is seen getting into the plane escorted by military personnel, some of whom are actually seen wearing Top Gun shirts.

The plane took off, joined a formation, and then landed again. After leaving the fighter plane, Hegseth was squirted with water guns and embraced by his wife.

"That was pretty awesome... I see why you want to get back up there," Hegseth told Caine after landing. "It's clean – no, no, there's no puke in there," he joked.