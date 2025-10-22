Pete Hegseth plays out Top Gun fantasy in military stunt: "I took a ride into the danger zone!"
Fallon, Nevada - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth channeled Tom Cruise's character in Top Gun while visiting a military base in Nevada.
Hegseth wandered around Nevada's Naval Air Station Fallon in full Top Gun attire alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.
At one point, Hegseth and Caine took a ride in an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet, the same plane that was featured in 2022's blockbuster action movie Top Gun: Maverick.
"The Chairman and I took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN at Naval Air Station Fallon," Hegseth posted on X alongside a selection of dramatic snaps. "Incredible Americans."
A video released by the Department of Defense, which now calls itself the Department of War, shows Hegseth wearing the full dramatic uniform of a fighter pilot, complete with a helmet and mask.
Hegseth is seen getting into the plane escorted by military personnel, some of whom are actually seen wearing Top Gun shirts.
The plane took off, joined a formation, and then landed again. After leaving the fighter plane, Hegseth was squirted with water guns and embraced by his wife.
"That was pretty awesome... I see why you want to get back up there," Hegseth told Caine after landing. "It's clean – no, no, there's no puke in there," he joked.
Since taking office, Hegseth has made a habit of donning full military garb and posing with assault rifles.
"A day in the office [with] America's finest," Hegseth wrote in a post earlier in October which saw him ride a helicopter in full military gear.
Cover photo: AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images