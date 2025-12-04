Probe finds Hegseth's Signal use could have put US troops at risk

Washington DC - The Pentagon's independent watchdog said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's use of commercial messaging app Signal to discuss strikes on Yemen could have put American troops at risk.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could have put US troops at risk over his discussion of US strikes on Yemen on the messaging app Signal. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The probe by the inspector general's office concluded that Hegseth did not, however, violate rules on classification because he has the authority to declassify information, the reports said, citing sources familiar with results of the investigation.

The watchdog's conclusion – which has been transmitted to Congress – is nonetheless likely to reignite debate over conduct by Hegseth, who is already under fire over US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific that experts say amount to extrajudicial killings.

The probe was sparked by the Atlantic magazine's revelation in late March that its editor-in-chief was inadvertently included in a Signal chat in which US officials, including Hegseth and then-national security advisor Mike Waltz, discussed strikes on Yemen's Houthis.

The magazine initially withheld the details the officials discussed, but later published them after the White House insisted that no classified information was shared and attacked the editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, as a liar.

The chat included messages in which Hegseth revealed the timing of strikes hours before they happened and information on aircraft and missiles involved, while Waltz sent real-time intelligence on the aftermath of the military action.

In a post to X late on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell called the review "a TOTAL exoneration of Secretary Hegseth."