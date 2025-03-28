Pete Hegseth's "Islamophobic" new tattoo sparks outrage

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked outrage with a new tattoo , written in Arabic, which some are calling "Islamophobic" due to its meaning.

Pete Hegseth has revealed what seems to be a new tattoo, written in Arabic, which some are saying is Islamophobic. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@SecDef

In a newly-released image of Hegseth, which he posted to his account on X while touting US military superiority, a previously-unseen tattoo was revealed to the public, triggering quite the response.

Under his right arm, the word "kafir" is inked in Arabic. The word translates to "disbeliever" or "infidel," potentially indicating that Hegseth sees himself as an enemy of Islam.

"Not a good look for secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth," said pro-Palestinian journalist Tam Hussein on X. "The كافر/kafir tattoo in the Quran means disbeliever."

"In the Quran – kafir (sing) kafiroon (pl) and Kuffār (intensifying) – means someone who rejects the unity of God after it has become manifest, and then becomes an open enemy to God," he explains.

"To the Muslim world the tattoo will be seen as an open declaration of Hegseth’s enmity towards them, which will be confirmed by the bombing of a hospital in Yemen."

"This isn't just a personal choice; it's a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing US wars," activist Nerdeen Kiswani said, per the Daily Beast.

It is, of course, unknown whether this was the meaning that Hegseth intended, but it is not his first so-called "crusader" tattoo.