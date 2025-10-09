Pritzker issues direct challenge to Trump in defiant response to threats: "Come and get me"

Chicago, Illinois - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to Donald Trump 's calls that he be arrested for resisting the president's all-out assault on Chicago.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker challenged President Donald Trump to "come and get me" after the Republican called for him to be thrown in jail. © AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

"This is a convicted felon – I mean, think about that - who is threatening to jail me," Pritzker told MSNBC on Wednesday when asked about Trump posting that he "should be in jail."

"This guy's unhinged, he's insecure, he's a wannabe dictator," the Democrat said.

"And there's one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump: If you come for my people, you come through me, so come and get me."

Pritzker went on to slam the deployment of federal troops to Chicago, and called on Illinois residents to "pull out their phones" and "film everything you see."

Trump had also called for the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson, to be detained.

When approached for comment by the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson didn't address Trump's threats, and instead made a reference to Pritzker's weight: "Well, there sure is a lot of him!"

Johnson also responded to Trump's threat on Wednesday, insisting that he's "not going anywhere."