Chicago mayor hits back as Trump calls for his arrest: "I'm not going anywhere"

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently responded after President Donald Trump called on him and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to face jail time for opposing his agenda.

The mayor of Chicago and Governor of Illinois both responded after President Donald Trump (l.) called for them to be jailed for opposing his agenda. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, the president shared a post to his Truth Social platform stating, "Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!"

Mayor Johnson shared a screenshot of the post on X, noting that it's "not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested."

"I'm not going anywhere," Johnson added.

Governor Pritzker also responded on the platform, vowing to "never back down," and accusing the president of being on a "path to full-blown authoritarianism."

The back and forth comes after Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to conduct raids across Illinois and deployed National Guard troops to Chicago.

Both moves have received pushback from the state's elected officials.

Johnson recently signed an executive order classifying Chicago as an "ICE Free Zone," as the order prohibits agents from "using city-owned property for federal immigration operations."