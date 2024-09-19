Rep. Harriet Hageman threatens Palestine peace activists: "Do have your pagers on you?"

Washington DC - Republican Representative Harriet Hageman has come under fire for her response when confronted on Wednesday by peace activists opposed to Israel's genocide in Gaza .

Republican Representative Harriet Hageman has come under fire for her response when confronted on Wednesday by peace activists opposed to Israel's genocide in Gaza. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

A video on social media shows the lawmaker's shocking response when asked by activists with the feminist, anti-war organization CODEPINK what she thought about a deadly Israeli attack in Lebanon this week.



"Do you have your pagers on you?" Harriet Hageman replies.

The Wyoming Republican appeared to be joking about the Israeli cyberterrorism attack in Lebanon that has killed over 30 people, including at least two children, and wounded thousands more. Israel was accused of sparking a wave of explosions of pagers and other electronic devices, stoking fears of an all-out regional war amid the ongoing assault on the people of Palestine.

"She asked if we have our pagers on me, why? Do you want them to explode? Is that what you're insinuating?" one activist responds to Hageman.

"I don't think death and murder is a laughing matter, ma'am," he adds.

CODEPINK and others are calling on the US government to immediately stop providing Israel with military and diplomatic support, as continuing to do so may have grave consequences in the future.