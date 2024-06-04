Rep. John Rose's young son hilariously video bombs Trump defense speech

Washington DC - A clip of Congressman John Rose passionately defending Donald Trump in the wake of his felony conviction recently went viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

Tennessee Congressman John Rose (c.) passionately defended Donald Trump during a recent House meeting, while his young son, Guy (r.), made faces behind him. © Screenshot / X / @cspan

On Monday, the Tennessee representative took five minutes during a meeting in the House chamber to "address the terrible precedent set in our country" last week when the jury in Trump's hush money trial found him guilty on all 34 felony charges.

Rose emphasized how "using the justice system to engage in a politically driven prosecution" should "gravely concern every member of this body, as well as every American across our country."

But it wasn't his arguments, which have become common fodder from Trump's staunchest political allies, that caught everyone's attention – it was his six-year-old son Guy, who sat behind him, making faces at the television cameras throughout his dad's speech.

At one point, he even took what appeared to be a blue stress ball from his pocket and began flailing it around as his dad described Trump's conviction as "clearly the result of a prosecution in search of a crime."

After later seeing the footage and reactions on social media, Rose made light of the incident, joking in a post on X, "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother."