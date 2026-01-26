Rep. Maxwell Frost assaulted and told Trump would "deport" him in racist attack

Park City, Utah - Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was recently the victim of an assault by a man he claims yelled things about President Donald Trump as he attacked him.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost was assaulted by a drunken man who told him that Trump would deport him. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared over the weekend, Frost revealed that last Friday, as he attended a party for the Creative Artists Agency during the Sundance Film Festival, he was "assaulted" by a man "who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face."

"He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off," Maxwell, who was born and raised in Florida, added.

"The individual was arrested, and I am okay."

According to KUTV, court documents reveal the man was Christian Joel Young (28), who is now facing charges of aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official, and assault.

Witnesses say Young accosted Frost and a group of friends with whom the politician was speaking.

At one point, he aggressively grabbed the group, pulled them in, and said, "We are going to deport you and your kind." He then "yelled a racial slur" and punched Frost.

Moments earlier, Young had allegedly harassed two women, who said he was making "inappropriate and racially charged" remarks to them. He eventually became upset, pushed one of the women against the bar, and told her, "You are the kind we are going to deport."

When he was questioned by police later on what happened, Young, who was believed to be heavily intoxicated, told them, "Nothing, I'm just hanging," and did not know his own name.