FBI agents reveal Kash Patel's "surreal" reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly turned a conference call regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk into a social media strategy session.

A recent report claims FBI Director Kash Patel used a conference call regarding the death of Charlie Kirk to plan his social media strategy. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The New York Times recently spoke with 45 sources who either currently work with the FBI or have left during President Donald Trump's second term in office.



One senior FBI executive explained that after a "critical incident," a conference call is organized to form a quick plan of action.

"The director rarely speaks, because someone with situational awareness is leading the call," the executive said. "They'll say: 'Here's what happened. Here's what we know.'"

But after Kirk was fatally shot in Utah back in September, Patel instead began "berating" the Salt Lake City agents in charge of the case, according to one executive.

"And then it turns surreal," the unnamed executive continued. "He and [then-Deputy Director Dan] Bongino start talking about their Twitter strategy. And Kash is like: 'I'm gonna tweet this. Salt Lake, you tweet that. Dan, you come in with this. Then I'll come back with this.'"

Many of the FBI sources stressed that initial information from such an incident tends to be inaccurate, but Patel appeared to ignore that.

"They're literally scripting out their social media, not talking about how we're going to respond, or resources or the situation," the executive added.

"He's screaming that he wants to put stuff out, but it's not even vetted yet. It's not even accurate."