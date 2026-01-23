FBI agents reveal Kash Patel's "surreal" reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting
Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly turned a conference call regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk into a social media strategy session.
The New York Times recently spoke with 45 sources who either currently work with the FBI or have left during President Donald Trump's second term in office.
One senior FBI executive explained that after a "critical incident," a conference call is organized to form a quick plan of action.
"The director rarely speaks, because someone with situational awareness is leading the call," the executive said. "They'll say: 'Here's what happened. Here's what we know.'"
But after Kirk was fatally shot in Utah back in September, Patel instead began "berating" the Salt Lake City agents in charge of the case, according to one executive.
"And then it turns surreal," the unnamed executive continued. "He and [then-Deputy Director Dan] Bongino start talking about their Twitter strategy. And Kash is like: 'I'm gonna tweet this. Salt Lake, you tweet that. Dan, you come in with this. Then I'll come back with this.'"
Many of the FBI sources stressed that initial information from such an incident tends to be inaccurate, but Patel appeared to ignore that.
"They're literally scripting out their social media, not talking about how we're going to respond, or resources or the situation," the executive added.
"He's screaming that he wants to put stuff out, but it's not even vetted yet. It's not even accurate."
Kash Patel flubbed FBI response to Charlie Kirk's death
The report comes as Patel continues to face backlash for scandals that have occured throughout his brief tenure – including his questionable expenditures using taxpayer money and accusations that he is using his role to go after Trump's political enemies.
One of his biggest controversies came when he announced on social media that the FBI had captured Kirk's suspected killer, only to backtrack the announcement when that suspect was subsequently released.
To defend himself, Patel – parroting the Trump administration's repeated vow of total transparency – said he was "telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing."
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP