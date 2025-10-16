Republican congressman launches "investigation" after photos show swastika in his office

Washington DC - Republican Representative Dave Taylor of Ohio said an investigation is underway after one of his staffers was pictured next to an American flag with a swastika in his congressional office.

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms," Taylor said in a statement.

"Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed."

The Rooster, an Ohio political newsletter, posted on X on Wednesday: "A friend in DC had a Zoom call with Congressman Dave Taylor’s office today… Taylor’s legislative correspondent, Angelo Elia, had what can only be described as an American swastika flag prominently displayed in his background."

Politico also obtained a copy of the image and said it was pinned up in Taylor's office in the Cannon Building in Washington DC.

The news comes as leaked text messages came out showing leaders of Young Republicans groups across the country making vile racist and sexist remarks and joking about the Holocaust.