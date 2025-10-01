Republicans accuse Newsom of "domestic terrorism" over post criticizing Stephen Miller

Sacramento, California - A Republican lawmaker called for the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom after the Democrat's press office called Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a "fascist" on X.

© Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News & AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"Gavin, this is very dangerous," wrote far-right South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, who has made a career out of dehumanizing trans people.

"Please, for the love of all that is holy, stop the violent rhetoric," she added. "It's been two weeks since Charlie Kirk's assassination, time to get your sh*t together before someone else gets k*lled."

Responding to a follower who commented on her initial post, Mace went on to confirm that she has reported Newsom for incitement to violence.

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Francis Van Orden went one step further, accusing Newsom of reaching the "threshold of domestic terrorism."

"This is no longer 'inflammatory,' it is criminal," Van Orden wrote on X, citing the section of US criminal code that defines international and domestic terrorism. "No one is above the law."

Miller himself responded to Newsom's post by asking "Why do you think they posted this?"

Newsom's press office posted the dictionary definition of fascism in reply.

Many X users were quick to point out that the same politicians complaining about the governor's language had themselves accused Democrats of being fascists.