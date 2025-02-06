Nancy Mace gets called out on House floor for repeatedly using anti-trans slur
Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently clashed with one of her colleagues after she repeatedly used an anti-trans slur on the House floor.
On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Government Reform committee held a hearing, during which Mace claimed that USAID has been using American taxpayers' money to fund "t****** in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million."
Her comment caught the attention of Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia – the committee's ranking member – who attempted to calmly point out that the term is "considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the trans community."
Mace aggressively interjected, again repeating the slur three times before proclaiming, "I don't really care! You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not gonna have it.
"No, thank you. It's disgusting," she added.
Connolly went on to argue that "a slur is a slur," and noted "a level of decorum requires us to try consciously to avoid" them. He further suggested she be "consoled" on decorum rules.
Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the committee, appeared to dismiss Connolly's inquiry, responding that he is "not up to date on my politically correct LGBTQ terminology," but said "we'll look into that."
Nancy Mace really wants your attention
Since Mace was elected to represent South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in 2021, she has repeatedly faced criticism for pushing hateful rhetoric, and persistently trying to get media attention with bizarre public stunts.
Last year, Mace had a falling out with former members of her campaign staff, who claimed she was a nightmare to work for.
Several of the ex-staffers also pointed out Mace's fixation with gaining public attention on social media and TV interviews.
She now has her sights on running for Governor in South Carolina.
Mace spent the rest of Wednesday leaning into the backlash on social media – in one post, she shared a clip of an unidentified man in the chamber that was clearly offended by her remarks. She later said she "had it on a loop" in her office.
In another post, she joked: "Rumor has it, saying it three times summons a Leftist meltdown."
Social media users were quick to point out that Mace used to identify herself as an ally who wrote in an 2021 X post: "I strongly support LGBTQ rights. No one should be discriminated against."
