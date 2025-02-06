Nancy Mace gets called out on House floor for repeatedly using anti-trans slur

Washington DC - Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently clashed with one of her colleagues after she repeatedly used an anti-trans slur on the House floor.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace was called out by Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly after she repeatedly used a transgender slur while speaking on the House floor on Wednesday. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Government Reform committee held a hearing, during which Mace claimed that USAID has been using American taxpayers' money to fund "t****** in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million."

Her comment caught the attention of Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia – the committee's ranking member – who attempted to calmly point out that the term is "considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the trans community."

Mace aggressively interjected, again repeating the slur three times before proclaiming, "I don't really care! You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not gonna have it.

"No, thank you. It's disgusting," she added.

Connolly went on to argue that "a slur is a slur," and noted "a level of decorum requires us to try consciously to avoid" them. He further suggested she be "consoled" on decorum rules.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the committee, appeared to dismiss Connolly's inquiry, responding that he is "not up to date on my politically correct LGBTQ terminology," but said "we'll look into that."