RFK Jr. slammed after super PAC falsely promotes star-studded fundraiser
Los Angeles, California - A super PAC supporting presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely advertised a fundraiser event featuring a handful of celebrities who claim they never consented to the event.
Last month, the Daily Mail reported that RFK Jr. was planning a "multi-million dollar" fundraiser that would take place in late January at the Indian Wells resort in California.
The event was said to feature a handful of high-profile guests and performers, including singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, actor Martin Sheen, and former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.
Details of the event were confirmed on RFK's website and in a social media post by organizers of the event, but the celebs said to be involved were not as welcoming.
Warwick took to X on Wednesday, sharing, "I don't know anything about this event. I did not agree to it, and I certainly won't be there."
Celebrities call out RFK Jr.'s false fundraiser claims
On Thursday, Sheen shared an Instagram story, simply stating, "I do not endorse RFK Jr., nor will I be attending his party."
A representative for Bocelli reached out to Rolling Stone, telling the outlet on Thursday that he never agreed to attend and won't even be in the country when it is scheduled.
Kennedy's campaign also released a statement, claiming they have "no knowledge of who is attending and can't confirm or deny anyone's participation" because the fundraiser is a PAC event, which the campaign "doesn't have anything to do" with.
Cover photo: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP