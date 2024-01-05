RFK Jr. slammed after super PAC falsely promotes star-studded fundraiser

Los Angeles, California - A super PAC supporting presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely advertised a fundraiser event featuring a handful of celebrities who claim they never consented to the event.

Celebrities responded after a super PAC representing candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely promoted a fundraiser that they didn't agree to attend. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, the Daily Mail reported that RFK Jr. was planning a "multi-million dollar" fundraiser that would take place in late January at the Indian Wells resort in California.

The event was said to feature a handful of high-profile guests and performers, including singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, actor Martin Sheen, and former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Details of the event were confirmed on RFK's website and in a social media post by organizers of the event, but the celebs said to be involved were not as welcoming.

Warwick took to X on Wednesday, sharing, "I don't know anything about this event. I did not agree to it, and I certainly won't be there."