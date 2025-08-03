Kathy Hochul claps back at Ted Cruz critique over her wearing a hijab to slain cop's funeral

By Rey Harris

Albany, New York - Governor Kathy Hochul had to school Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he questioned a photo of her wearing a hijab.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (r.) recently responded to a social media post in which Senator Ted Cruz (l.) appeared to criticize her for wearing a hijab.  © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

A conservative X account recently posted a photo of Hochul in a headscarf, along with the caption, "Why in TF is the Governor of New York wearing a fcking hijab?!"

Cruz shared the post, cryptically writing, "Um, wut?"

The photo shows Hochul attending the funeral of NYPD officer Didarul Islam at the Parkchester Jame Masjid, a mosque in the Bronx.

Islam, who was Muslim, was killed during a mass shooting that took place in a Manhattan office building earlier this week.

In response to Cruz's post, Hochul said she was wearing the hijab to "honor" the fallen officer, which is expected from politicians.

"Respecting a grieving family's faith is 'wut' leaders and anyone with basic decency would do," Hochul said.

A community note to Cruz's post further added, "Accommodating religious customs while in a place of worship... has long been customary of politicians," and pointed out that Cruz, who is not Jewish, has demonstrated this "by wearing a yamaka in a synagogue."

In the comments, tons of users have been criticizing him for pushing hateful rhetoric, and many have shared a photo of a confident Cruz sporting a red yamaka.

One user argued Cruz was pushing the idea that "Muslim Americans, including a slain cop and his family and community, don’t deserve the same respect" as other faiths.

