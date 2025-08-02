Over 100 arrested for protesting New York Senators who voted against ban on arms sales to Israel

New York, New York - Dozens of protesters were recently arrested at the Manhattan offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand after the two voted against cutting off arms sales to Israel .

According to the New York Times, over 100 protesters organized by the antiwar group Jewish Voice for Peace entered the lobby of the Third Avenue office building on Friday, where they banged on pots and pans and chanted loudly.

"New Yorkers are heartbroken, America is heartbroken," Alexa Avilés, a city councilwoman, told the outlet. "We want an end to the war, we want peace."

Police officers began arresting the protesters, including councilwomen Claire Valdez and Tiffany Caban, who were also demonstrating.

The massive protest came a few days after Schumer and Gillibrand voted in opposition to an effort from their colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders for the US to cut off arms sales to Israel after reports revealed the country's occupation of Gaza has brought about famine and starvation among Palestinian people in the region.

Though Schumer and Gillibrand – both of whom describe themselves as staunch supporters of Israel – refused to budge, the ban did manage to gain support from 12 Democratic lawmakers who previously voted in favor of continuing sales.