MAGA Rep. Bryan Steil defends Trump agenda to angry constituents during chaotic town hall
Elkhorn, Wisconsin - MAGA Representative Bryan Steil of Wisconsin faced a room full of protesters and constituents angry over his strong support of President Donald Trump's controversial agenda during a recent town hall event.
According to the Wisconsin Examiner, Steil – who represents the state's 1st Congressional District – held the 80-minute event at the Elkhorn High School auditorium on Thursday evening, during which the majority of the crowd booed him repeatedly and cried out in protest.
Videos being shared around social media show Steil being met with jeers as he gave responses to several critical questions.
When one audience member asked why Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are allowed to wear masks to arrest undocumented individuals as part of Trump's aggressive immigration effort, Steil blamed it on Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden.
"What I view is the moral hazard created by the Biden administration-" Steil began, before being drowned out by boos from the audience.
Another member asked what "dire circumstances" triggered President Trump to push tariffs on a number of US trade partners.
"As we look at the broader tariffs back and forth with the administration, this really is, at its core needs to be, an opportunity to make sure other countries are treating the United States fairly," Steil argued, garnering more boos from the crowd.
Towards the end, Steil was asked about Palestinian children reportedly starving in Gaza, to which he said the "easy answer" is for Hamas to release the hostages because "Israel was unfairly, unjustly attacked."
As Steil ended the event, his response brought on chants of "60,000 people are dead!"
MAGA Republicans ordered not to hold town halls after repeated disasters
Earlier this year, a number of Republican town hall events were met with protesters and angry constituents demanding answers about President Donald Trump's controversial agenda.
In response to the protests, President Trump pushed the unfounded claim that Democrats were "paying a fortune to have people infiltrate" the events, and House Speaker Mike Johnson advised officials to no longer bother holding them.
Steil called his event as constituents in his district had been holding weekly protests outside his office for months demanding he hold an in-person meeting.
While some Republicans have chosen to abruptly leave their town halls when confronted, Steil did see his to the end.
Others have taken to more forceful responses, as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had people tased and violently dragged out of her town hall back in April.
In an X post following his town hall, Steil thanked those who attended in spite of "a handful of individuals attempting to disrupt" it, and said he is looking forward future events.
