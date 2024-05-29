Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends Confederate statues and opposes removal

Los Angeles, California - In a recent interview, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended Confederate statues and argued that removing them is an act of "destroying history."

RFK did a lengthy interview with conservative commentator Tim Pool last Friday, where he argued that we should "celebrate who we are" as a country by allowing the statues to remain standing.

He noted that there were "heroes in the Confederacy who didn't have slaves" and praised Robert E. Lee, a slave owner and top Confederate general, for his "extraordinary qualities of leadership."

"I have a visceral reaction against the attacks on those statues," he said. "If we want to find people who are completely virtuous on every issue throughout history, we would erase all of history."

"We need to be able to be sophisticated enough to live with, you know, our ancestors who didn't agree with us on everything, and who did things that are now regarded as immoral or wrong, because... maybe they had other qualities," he added.