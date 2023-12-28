Nikki Haley slammed for astonishing answer to question on Civil War and slavery

Berlin, New Hampshire - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was called out by a voter after she refused to list slavery as a cause of the Civil War.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was confronted by a voter after she refused to say slavery was a cause of the Civil War. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a town hall event in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Haley was asked by a voter in the audience, "What was the cause of the United States Civil War?"

"Well, don't come with an easy question or anything," Haley joked in response.

"I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run," she argued. "The freedoms and what people could and couldn't do."

Haley then deflected by asking the voter for their view, to which they responded, "I'm not running for president."

"I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are," Haley continued. "I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people."

Unsatisfied with her response, the voter clapped back, "In the year 2023, it’s astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning the word slavery."

"What do you want me to say about slavery?" Haley responded, before brusquely adding: "Next question."