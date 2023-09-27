Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expresses skepticism over 9/11: "There's strange things that happened"

Washington DC - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn't convinced that the government's account of what happened during the September 11 attacks is completely accurate.

During a recent interview, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed his thoughts on the September 11 attacks. © Collage: SETH MCALLISTER / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

RFK recently did an interview with In The Room podcast host Peter Bergen, where he was asked if he actually "bought" the explanation that "Al-Qaeda attacked us on 9/11."

"I don't know what happened on 9/11," he initially responded. "I understand what the official explanation is. I understand that there is dissent... I haven't examined it. I'm not a good person to talk to about it."

He went on to avoid identifying himself as a 9/11 truther, but expressed heavy skepticism that al-Qaeda was to blame, stating "there's strange things that happened."

When pressed on what he meant by "strange things," he argued that World Trade building 7 "came down" though it was never hit by a plane.

"There's pictures of it collapsing. There's nothing collapsing on top of it," he explained. "I don't want to argue any theories about this because all I've heard is questions... But what you're repeating now, I know not to be true."