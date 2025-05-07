Tulsi Gabbard under fire for using same "easily cracked" password for years

Washington DC - Tulsi Gabbard , the Trump administration's director of national intelligence, reportedly used the same "easily cracked" password over multiple years while she was in Congress.

An investigation by WIRED revealed that Gabbard used the same password across multiple online accounts between 2013 and 2021, failing to follow basic cybersecurity rules even as she sat as a member of Congress.

WIRED used several databases leaked online by open-source intelligence firms District 4 Labs and Constella Intelligence to acquire Gabbard's passwords.

While in use of what WIRED referred to as "easily cracked" passwords, Gabbard held several intelligence roles, sitting on the Armed Services Committee, a Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

As a result, her passwords could have represented a risk to the security of sensitive information shared with her while taking on such roles. There is no evidence that she used these passwords on government accounts.

One of Gabbard's passwords was used for an email account linked to her personal website as well as a separate Gmail account. It was also used for Dropbox and LinkedIn, as well as on a MyFitnessPal account.

"The data breaches you’re referring to occurred almost 10 years ago, and the passwords have changed multiple times since," a spokesperson for Gabbard told WIRED.

"The DNI has never and doesn't have an affiliation with that organization," the spokesperson noted, referring to WIRED's breakdown of the password itself, which they suggest was linked to her alleged involvement in the Science of Identity Foundation, an offshoot of the Hare Krishna movement.