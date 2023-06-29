Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's "proud" that Donald Trump "likes me" – despite slamming him before

Chicago, Illinois – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has refused to criticize Donald Trump , and shared he is "proud" the former president is a fan of his.

During a recent town hall event, Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) said he's "proud" that former President Donald Trump admires him. © Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

RFK wants no beef with Trump.

The politician sat down for a town hall event with NewsNation on Wednesday evening. During it, moderator Elizabeth Vargas shared a quote from Trump, where he described RFK as "smart" and a "common sense guy."

When Kennedy was asked, "What kind of man do you think Donald Trump is?" he responded, "I'm not going to attack other people personally."

"What I'm trying to do in this race is bring people together," he explained. "[I want to] try to bridge the divide between Americans."

"So I'm proud that President Trump likes me," he went on, "even though I don't agree with him on most issues. I don't want to alienate people."

Yet, RFK has hurled some big criticisms of Trump in the past.