Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's "proud" that Donald Trump "likes me" – despite slamming him before
Chicago, Illinois – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has refused to criticize Donald Trump, and shared he is "proud" the former president is a fan of his.
RFK wants no beef with Trump.
The politician sat down for a town hall event with NewsNation on Wednesday evening. During it, moderator Elizabeth Vargas shared a quote from Trump, where he described RFK as "smart" and a "common sense guy."
When Kennedy was asked, "What kind of man do you think Donald Trump is?" he responded, "I'm not going to attack other people personally."
"What I'm trying to do in this race is bring people together," he explained. "[I want to] try to bridge the divide between Americans."
"So I'm proud that President Trump likes me," he went on, "even though I don't agree with him on most issues. I don't want to alienate people."
Yet, RFK has hurled some big criticisms of Trump in the past.
What does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really think of Donald Trump?
RFK has made waves with Republican voters and politicians, many of whom who identify with his staunch anti-vaccine messaging and heavy praise of "free speech" advocates such as Elon Musk.
Though Kennedy said he is now "proud" to have the admiration of Trump, he described the former president back in 2016 as "dangerous and deceptive" and someone who pushed buttons of "bigotry and xenophobia."
When asked about the comments in a recent interview with Megyn Kelly, he defended his 2016 statements, adding that they are still "true."
When RFK was asked during the town hall if he would pledge to support whoever the Democratic nominee ends up being, he responded, "Of course I'm not gonna do that," adding "[My] plan is to win this election and I don't have a Plan B."
Cover photo: Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP