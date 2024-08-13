Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows to keep fighting after suffering New York ballot blow

Albany, New York - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be in trouble after a New York judge ruled he had falsely claimed to be an Empire State resident on nominating petitions, imperiling his access to the November ballot.

State Supreme Court Justice Christina Ryba determined there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Kennedy's place of residence according to election law is a not an apartment he rents in Katonah, New York, as listed on his ballot access petition, but rather the California home he shares with his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

The 34-page ruling came after a lawsuit, filed by the Democratic-aligned Clear Choice super PAC, accused the 70-year-old of carrying out a years-long "sham" to enable him to continue voting and pursuing his political ambitions in New York.

Kennedy had testified in court that he rents a spare bedroom in Katonah and that he intends to move back to New York, where he is registered to vote. He said he has only slept in the room once since he first started renting it around May 2023.

The owner of the rented room told the court that Kennedy pays her $500 a month but said there was no written lease. Another friend said Kennedy has regularly stayed overnight at his Westchester home but testified that he was not a tenant.

"Using a friend’s address for political and voting purposes, while barely stepping foot on the premises, does not equate to residency under the Election Law," Ryba wrote.

The justice's decision may enable lawsuits challenging Kennedy's ballot access in other states where his campaign listed the New York address.