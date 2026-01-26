Pediatricians across US embrace alternative to RFK Jr.'s gutted vaccine schedule

Itasca, Illinois - Pediatricians across the US are embracing a medical organization's alternative vaccine schedule that counters recent changes made by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr .

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released a vaccine schedule to counter one pushed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics shared an updated version of its Immunization Schedule, which recommends a new vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus.

It also continues recommending the administration of hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, flu, and meningococcal disease vaccinations.

The immunization schedule released by the CDC is typically considered the standard for the medical community.

But in a highly controversial call, Kennedy – a longtime anti-vaccine advocate – and the agency cut the number of recommended shots children should receive from 17 to 11, one of which was for the flu.

Now, physicians are rejecting their measure en masse. According to CNN, twelve major medical and health care organizations have formally endorsed the AAP's new schedule, including the American Medical Association, the National Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The outlet also spoke with several pediatricians who said they, too, will use the AAP schedule as their new guideline, as it is more in line with current scientific consensus.