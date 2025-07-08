RFK Jr. sued by physician groups over Covid vaccine policy changes

Boston, Massachusetts - Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been sued by a coalition of physicians over his order to no longer recommend Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women and children.

A coalition of physician groups are suing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his decision to stop recommending Covid vaccines for kids and pregnant women. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Back in May, RFK Jr., who has long shared anti-vaccine sentiments, announced that the US would remove Covid shots from immunization schedules for healthy kids and pregnant women.

Though he described it as a "common-sense" decision grounded in sound science, the move has faced heavy criticism from the medical field.

In a lawsuit filed with the US District Court in Massachusetts on Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics and five other physician groups argue the move has already caused confusion among the public, and it violates federal administrative law.

"We will not stand by while a single federal official unilaterally and effectively strips Americans of their choice to vaccinate with actions that thoroughly disregard overwhelming scientific evidence and decades of established federal processes," Tina Tan, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said in a statement.

Dr. Jason Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians, said his organization is "highly concerned" with the "negative impact" the changes will have on patients and practices, and argued it "erodes public confidence" in the government.