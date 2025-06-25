Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveils plan to get every American to wear health trackers

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unveiled a plan to have every American donning a "wearable" to track their health.

During a recent hearing, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared his plan to encourage all Americans to use health-tracking "wearables." © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing on Tuesday, RFK Jr. revealed his agency will soon "launch the biggest advertising campaign in HHS history" to encourage Americans to use wearable data-collecting technology.



"It's a way people can take control over their own health," Kennedy explained. "They can take responsibility. They can see what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates, and a number of other metrics, as they eat it."

"We think that wearables are a key to the [Make America Healthy Again] agenda," he continued. "My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years."

Kennedy said he has had friends who have "changed their lives" from using wearables, and argued they may be a more affordable option to more expensive weight loss alternatives.

"Ozempic is costing $1,300 a month. If you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it is a lot better for the American people."

In an X post about his plans, the comment section has been flooded with upset MAHA fans, with many describing it as "tyrannical" to force "bio-surveillance" on Americans.