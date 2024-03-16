Ron DeSantis signs bills promising harsher prison sentences for migrants

Winter Haven, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed three new bills into law that will increase sentences for undocumented migrants living in the United States who are caught driving without a license or committing a felony.

According to Fox 13, the governor held a press conference on Friday to celebrate the signing of the bills, which he believes will "further enhance Florida's capabilities to uphold the law."

"If you have been deported, and you come to this state and enter our state, and you are here illegally and you commit crimes, we are throwing the book at you, and you are going to regret coming to the state of Florida," DeSantis boldly declared.

"We do not tolerate illegal immigration, let alone lawlessness committed by illegal aliens who shouldn't be here in the first place."

The new legislation included HB 1589, which increases the maximum sentence for repeat offenders caught driving without a license, HB 1451, which makes it even harder for migrants to use a driver's license obtained in another state, and SB 1036, which increases penalties against migrants who have been previously deported and are charged with felony convictions.