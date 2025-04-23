Sarah Palin suffers blow as jury rules on New York Times defamation claim

New York, New York - A jury found Tuesday that The New York Times did not libel former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial she claimed damaged her reputation, the paper said.

Sarah Palin arrives for her retrial lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in an editorial, outside Manhattan federal court in New York City. © REUTERS

In its editorial, the Times linked a 2011 shooting in Arizona that killed six people and wounded lawmaker Gabby Giffords with an advertisement run by Palin's political action committee.

The ad, which ran shortly before the attack, showed Giffords' congressional district in the crosshairs of a firearm.

The Times corrected the 2017 editorial the next day, saying there was nothing that could demonstrate that the perpetrator had been driven to act by the controversial ad.

In 2022, a New York jury ruled in the newspaper's favor a day after the presiding judge said he would dismiss the lawsuit irrespective of their verdict that became an important test case for freedom of speech.

Last August, the US Court of Appeals overturned the decision that threw out the case and ordered a new trial.

The jury deliberated for two hours before rejecting Palin's defamation claim, the Times reported.

"We want to thank the jurors for their careful deliberations. The decision reaffirms an important tenet of American law: publishers are not liable for honest mistakes," a New York Times spokesperson said in a statement.