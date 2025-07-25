Shocking new Pete Hegseth Signal leak details unveiled as Trump admin. responds

Washington DC - A report claims that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth indeed divulged classified information on the commercial messaging app Signal back in March, though President Donald Trump 's administration claims otherwise.

According to The Washington Post, the Defense Department inspector general's office – which has been investigating the Signal scandal – has found that sensitive information was originally sent to Hegseth in a classified email on March 15 labeled "SECRET/NOFORN" from General Michael Kurilla, the top commander overseeing military operations in the Middle East.

The email included "a rundown" regarding planned air strikes on Yemen, and "when bombing was expected to begin and what kind of aircraft and weapons were to be used."

Hegseth then reportedly shared the information in at least two Signal group chats, one of which inadvertently included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine.

After The Atlantic published details of the chat, raising major concerns about the secretary putting the nation's security at risk, the Trump administration adamantly denied that any classified information was shared.

In light of the Post's latest revelations, they continue to stick to that story.

"The Department stands behind its previous statements: no classified information was shared via Signal," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.