Detroit automakers slam Trump's Japan trade deal as "bad" for US workers

Detroit, Michigan - Large US automakers criticized the US-Japan trade deal on Wednesday for setting a lower tariff for Japanese auto exports compared with those from Mexico and Canada, where Detroit automakers operate.

Large US automakers criticized Trump's US-Japan trade deal for setting a lower tariff for Japanese auto exports compared with those from Mexico and Canada. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

President Donald Trump's accord with Japan appeared to be a "bad deal" for the US industry, said Matt Blunt, head of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

The accord between Washington and Tokyo sets a 15% tariff for Japanese goods, including autos.

Vehicles manufactured overseas currently face a 25% levy under a Trump-imposed tariff that took effect in early April.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted the relief for Japanese automakers, a sector that accounts for 8% of Japanese jobs, saying, "we are the first [country] in the world to reduce tariffs on automobiles and auto parts, with no limits on volume."

But that relief did not sit well with the AAPC, whose members have organized their supply chains around the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which Trump negotiated in his first term.