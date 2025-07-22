Rising democratic socialist star Omar Fateh wins major endorsement for Minneapolis mayor

Minneapolis, Minnesota - In a major boost for his mayoral campaign, Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh has won the endorsement of the state's Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party over incumbent Jacob Frey.

State Senator Omar Fateh (r.) has received the backing of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party in his bid to become the city's next mayor. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I am incredibly honored to be the DFL endorsed candidate for Minneapolis Mayor," Fateh posted on X on Sunday.

"This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It’s a mandate to build a city that works for all of us," he added.

According to Axios Twin Cities, Fateh got around 43.8% of the first vote to Frey's 31.5%. A candidate needed 60% to win the endorsement.

It took nearly two hours to tabulate the votes from the first ballot, with many Frey supporters reportedly leaving around 9 PM as the campaign expressed frustration with the new electronic counting system.

Around 9:30 PM, the majority of delegates still present raised their badges in support of Fateh, delivering him the DFL's first Minneapolis mayoral endorsement in 16 years.

Fateh's mayoral bid has been compared with that of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani in New York City. He has put forward a vision that calls for increasing the minimum wage, expanding public housing, stabilizing rents, and preventing police collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 35-year-old expecting father was born in Washington DC and has represented Minnesota's 62nd district in the state Senate since 2021. He became the first Muslim and first Somali American elected to the chamber.