Mike Johnson and Anna Paula Luna come to agreement on proxy vote

Washington DC - Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna and House Speaker Mike Johnson have reportedly come to an agreement regarding their contentious battle over proxy voting for new parents.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) recently came to an agreement with Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna regarding her proxy voting bill for new parents. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Last Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats voted down attempts by Johnson to block a bill from Luna that sought to allow members who have just had a child to proxy vote for 12 weeks.

But according to ABC News, House Republican Leaders have now agreed to instead allow a rare practice called "vote pairing," where a member who is absent during a vote can coordinate with a colleague who is voting on the opposite end of the issue to form a "pair" vote, which will offset the absence.

In exchange, Luna agreed not to trigger the bipartisan discharge petition she put together to push the bill to a vote.

The Florida representative confirmed the news of the agreement in an X post Sunday, explaining that pairing will be allowed for any House member that is "unable to physically be present to vote: new parents, bereaved, emergencies."

The disagreement over the proxy bill has caused chaos among Republicans in the past week, as the House was put in a legislative standstill until it was resolved, and Luna publicly clashed with her colleague and fellow MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.