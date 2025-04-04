Marjorie Taylor Greene and Anna Paulina Luna go to war over proxy voting
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her colleague Anna Paulina Luna have been going at it on social media over disagreements about House members being able to proxy vote.
Earlier this week, both Republicans and Democrats voted down attempts by House Speaker Mike Johnson to block a bill from Luna that seeks to allow members who have just had a child to proxy vote for 12 weeks.
In response, MTG shared several X posts criticizing Luna's effort, arguing that allowing proxy voting for one group will open the door for it being allowed for others, such as "old senile members of congress" whom she claims will "stay until they die and proxy vote from their nursing homes!!"
Late Thursday night, things got heated when Luna explained in a post that Greene's arguments are "not true" as her bill is "just for new moms in case they need to."
Luna also attached a screenshot from a request Greene filed to proxy vote in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This seemed to set Greene off, who shared a lengthy post accusing Luna of being used by Democrats and attached a screenshot from an X post that Luna shared in December 2024, in which she said federal employees not working in-person full-time was "ABSURD."
"If you need a job with better perks like maternity leave, then step down and allow someone else to serve in your place," Greene wrote.
President Donald Trump weighs in on the proxy voting battle
Since she was elected in 2021, MTG has become one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken allies in congress.
She has also built a reputation for her penchant for conspiracy theories and for repeatedly having public clashes with members of both political parties.
While both she and Luna, as MAGA Republicans, tend to agree with Trump on nearly everything, MTG has at times deviated from him on some issues, and the subject of proxy voting may be another.
On Thursday, while aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about the issue, to which he told reporters, "I don't know why it's controversial."
"I'm going to let the Speaker make the decision, but I like the idea of being able to, if you're having a baby... I think you should be able to call in and vote," he said.
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP