Marjorie Taylor Greene and Anna Paulina Luna go to war over proxy voting

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and her colleague Anna Paulina Luna have been going at it on social media over disagreements about House members being able to proxy vote.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) has been feuding on social media with her colleague Anna Paulina Luna regarding disagreements over proxy voting. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this week, both Republicans and Democrats voted down attempts by House Speaker Mike Johnson to block a bill from Luna that seeks to allow members who have just had a child to proxy vote for 12 weeks.

In response, MTG shared several X posts criticizing Luna's effort, arguing that allowing proxy voting for one group will open the door for it being allowed for others, such as "old senile members of congress" whom she claims will "stay until they die and proxy vote from their nursing homes!!"

Late Thursday night, things got heated when Luna explained in a post that Greene's arguments are "not true" as her bill is "just for new moms in case they need to."



Luna also attached a screenshot from a request Greene filed to proxy vote in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This seemed to set Greene off, who shared a lengthy post accusing Luna of being used by Democrats and attached a screenshot from an X post that Luna shared in December 2024, in which she said federal employees not working in-person full-time was "ABSURD."

"If you need a job with better perks like maternity leave, then step down and allow someone else to serve in your place," Greene wrote.