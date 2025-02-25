Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw bashes Tucker Carlson in hot-mic gaffe: "I'm gonna kill him"

Washington DC - Representative Dan Crenshaw said he would "kill" Tucker Carlson if he ever met the former Fox News host, in a hot-mic gaffe that triggered backlash from fellow Republicans.

Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw said he'd "kill" former Fox News host Tucker Carlson if they'd ever meet in person. © AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Crenshaw was speaking to GB News correspondent Steven Edginton, who asked the congressman from Texas whether he'd ever met Tucker Carlson.

"We've talked a lot through Twitter," Crenshaw responds in the clip first shared by the British outlet on X. "If I ever meet him, I'm gonna kill him – he's the worst person."

Backlash to the comment followed swiftly, as far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to ask Crenshaw if he had threatened to kill her "friend" Carlson, to which the former Navy SEAL simply said: "lol, no."

Savannah Hernandez, a reporter for Turning Point USA who has worked with Carlson, posted a copy of the clip after it had been taken down.

"Just so we're all aware of how carelessly our politicians lie to us: Here’s Dan Crenshaw on camera threatening to kill Tucker Carlson, quote tweeted above his post saying he never threatened to kill Tucker Carlson," she said.



Far-right billionaire Elon Musk couldn't help but weigh in, asking: "Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?"