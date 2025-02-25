Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw bashes Tucker Carlson in hot-mic gaffe: "I'm gonna kill him"
Washington DC - Representative Dan Crenshaw said he would "kill" Tucker Carlson if he ever met the former Fox News host, in a hot-mic gaffe that triggered backlash from fellow Republicans.
Crenshaw was speaking to GB News correspondent Steven Edginton, who asked the congressman from Texas whether he'd ever met Tucker Carlson.
"We've talked a lot through Twitter," Crenshaw responds in the clip first shared by the British outlet on X. "If I ever meet him, I'm gonna kill him – he's the worst person."
Backlash to the comment followed swiftly, as far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to ask Crenshaw if he had threatened to kill her "friend" Carlson, to which the former Navy SEAL simply said: "lol, no."
Savannah Hernandez, a reporter for Turning Point USA who has worked with Carlson, posted a copy of the clip after it had been taken down.
"Just so we're all aware of how carelessly our politicians lie to us:
Here’s Dan Crenshaw on camera threatening to kill Tucker Carlson, quote tweeted above his post saying he never threatened to kill Tucker Carlson," she said.
Far-right billionaire Elon Musk couldn't help but weigh in, asking: "Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?"
"Why don't you come sit for an interview, and we'll see how you do? I'll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX," Carlson posted in response to the incident.
Cover photo: AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images