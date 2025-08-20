Venezuelans appeal to Melania Trump for return of "kidnapped" children

Caracas, Venezuela - The Venezuelan government on Tuesday claimed that 66 Venezuelan children are being illegally held in the US after being separated from their parents during deportation .

Camila Fabri Saab (c.) walks with women showing photos of children who remain in the US after being separated from their parents during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 10, 2025. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

Caracas is demanding the children be handed over to Venezuelan authorities so they can be repatriated.

"We have 66 children kidnapped in the United States. It's a number that grows each day... a cruel and inhumane policy," said Camila Fabri, president of the government's Return to the Homeland program that advocates for the voluntary return of people who left the country.

She spoke at a gathering at which women read out letters to first lady Melania Trump asking her to intercede on behalf of the children, who they said had been placed in foster care.

More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest population exodus in Latin America's recent history, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

It blamed "rampant violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services."

In recent years Venezuelans in the US had been granted temporary protected immigration status, allowing them to live and work there for a designated time period.

But President Donald Trump's administration revoked that protection as part of his aggressive campaign to deport millions of migrants from the US.

The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the claim by Caracas.