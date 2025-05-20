Trump's transportation secretary reportedly sold stocks before "Liberation Day" tariffs

Washington DC - Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reportedly dumped tens of thousands of dollars worth of stocks shortly before President Donald Trump's tariffs tanked the market.

A financial disclosure form obtained by ProPublica revealed that Duffy dumped stock in about three dozen companies in the weeks before Trump took to the stage to reveal his "Liberation Day" tariff war to the world.

The sales took place briefly before markets crashed as Trump on February 13 announce plans to slap tariffs on most of the world.

On February 11, Duffy sold between $75,000 and $600,000 worth of stocks at a near-peak market price, and on February 13 he sold up to $50,000 in stocks, the documents reveal.

Markets slid in the weeks after Trump revealed his trade intentions, and went into complete free fall after a minimum tariff of 10% on all countries kicked in on April 2.

Responding to questions sent by ProPublica, a spokesperson for Duffy insisted that he had not participated in insider trading, which is a crime.

Duffy had "no input on the timing of the sales," the spokesperson claimed. Instead, the stock transactions "are part of a retirement account and not managed directly by the Secretary."