Democratic congresswoman charged with assault after incident at Newark ICE center

Newark, New Jersey - Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver is facing assault charges after a clash with law enforcement officers outside an ICE detention center in New Jersey.

Democratic Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (c.) has been charged with assault and impeding law enforcement after a clash outside an ICE detention center.

Things got heated when protesters backed by a delegation of lawmakers visited the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in New Jersey on May 9.

Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on site and charged with trespassing, despite the fact that he and other Democratic lawmakers were there to conduct oversight on the facility.

New Jersey Reps. McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Rob Menendez said they were met with "contempt, disrespect, and aggression from ICE."

Alina Habba, the interim US attorney for New Jersey, disclosed on Monday that while charges against Baraka have been dismissed, McIver is now facing charges of assault and interfering with law enforcement.

"McIver assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement," an official statement from Habba read. "That conduct cannot be overlooked."

"No one is above the law – politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work."

In response, McIver insisted that she was attempting to fulfil her oversight responsibilities and accused ICE agents of creating an "unnecessary and unsafe confrontation."