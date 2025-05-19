Donald Trump Jr. stirs outrage with conspiracy theory about Biden's cancer diagnosis

Washington DC - Donald Trump Jr. spared little time on sympathy or compassion after former President Joe Biden revealed his cancer diagnosis, instead opting to share a bizarre conspiracy theory.

Donald Trump Jr. (r.) suggested that former President Joe Biden covered up his cancer diagnosis while he was still in the White House. © Collage: AFP/Tannen Maury & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another cover-up?" Donald Trump Jr. posited in a post on X, alongside a retweet from scientist and author Dr. Steven Quay.

Biden announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, but said that it is treatable.

In the hours since, Quay has shared theories on X suggesting that the White House covered up the cancer and used it to explain Biden's supposed frailty, which ultimately caused him to drop out of the 2024 election.

"Were President Biden's falls a side effect of prostate cancer treatment?" Dr. Quay asked in one post. "Aggressive prostate cancers are treated with drugs that block the production and action of testosterone, as the majority of cancers are driven by testosterone. Loss of testosterone causes frailty and muscle loss."

Trump Jr.'s post seems to support the idea that there was a cover-up, and suggests that Jill Biden should have noticed the stage five cancer.

Dr. Jill Biden is not a medical doctor, as Trump Jr. seems to imply, but instead holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.