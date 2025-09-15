Utah governor says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is not cooperating with investigators
Salt Lake City, Utah - Republican Governor Spencer Cox has said that Tyler Robinson, the alleged gunman who killed right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk, is refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Over the weekend, Cox gave multiple interviews with media outlets in which he claimed Robinson (22) was not giving any details about his motive, but his family and friends are helping authorities with such information.
"[Robinson] has not confessed to authorities," Cox said in an interview with ABC News. "He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's very important."
In an interview with CNN, Cox reiterated a previous claim that Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated in leftist ideology" – information he said came from "the people around him."
"[Robinson] does come from a conservative family, but his ideology was very different than his family," Cox told NBC News.
Cox also revealed that authorities are working with Robinson's roommate and romantic partner, who he noted is "transitioning from male to female." When asked if the partner's gender identity had anything to do with the crime, Cox said authorities so far have no reason to believe it does.
Spencer Cox calls for peace while insisting Kirk's shooter was driven by leftist ideologies
Cox's remarks come after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.
Immediately after the shooting, before the identity of the alleged shooter was revealed, President Donald Trump blamed "radical left lunatics" for the shooting. Many of his MAGA allies followed suit, with some calling for "civil war" with the left.
Cox has toed a thin line, calling for peace while repeatedly insisting that the shooter was a leftist.
In his interview with NBC on Sunday, he defended Trump's rhetoric, arguing the president is angry and has "every right to be" as "there clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin."
Cox went on to say that the White House had asked him to do the media blitz over the weekend, as they are "worried about the escalation that's happening out there."
