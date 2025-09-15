Utah governor says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect is not cooperating with investigators

Salt Lake City, Utah - Republican Governor Spencer Cox has said that Tyler Robinson, the alleged gunman who killed right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk, is refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Over the weekend, Cox gave multiple interviews with media outlets in which he claimed Robinson (22) was not giving any details about his motive, but his family and friends are helping authorities with such information.

"[Robinson] has not confessed to authorities," Cox said in an interview with ABC News. "He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's very important."

In an interview with CNN, Cox reiterated a previous claim that Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated in leftist ideology" – information he said came from "the people around him."

"[Robinson] does come from a conservative family, but his ideology was very different than his family," Cox told NBC News.

Cox also revealed that authorities are working with Robinson's roommate and romantic partner, who he noted is "transitioning from male to female." When asked if the partner's gender identity had anything to do with the crime, Cox said authorities so far have no reason to believe it does.